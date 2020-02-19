Monopoli | Fella da svincolato a protagonista della serie C

Da svincolato a protagonista del girone C di serie C. Giuseppe Fella è diventato non solo il vice cannoniere, ma anche il punto di riferimento della squadra biancoverde.

