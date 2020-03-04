Monopoli | Dieci vittorie esterne, meglio di Juve, Inter e Lazio

Il Monopoli in questo campionato sta registrando numeri da record. In particolare emergono le vittorie esterne, ben 10. Piu' di Juve, Inter e Lazio.

