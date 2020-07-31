Monopoli | De Franco pronto al rinnovo, Rota no

Il Monopoli avrebbe raggiunto un accordo con De Franco per il rinnovo contrattuale, mentre per Rota la situazione sembra piu’ complicata. Il greco sarebbe attratto dalle sirene di Lecco.

