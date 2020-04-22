Monopoli | Cuppone: “Non dimenticherò mai il gol al Catanzaro”

  Monopoli | Cuppone: "Non dimenticherò mai il gol al Catanzaro"

Il Monopoli resta alla finestra come tutte le altre squadre di serie C. L'attaccante Cuppone ricorda in questi giorni il gol piu' bello realizzato quest'anno.

