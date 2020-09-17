Monopoli | Calendario in salita, si parte con la Juve Stabia

  Monopoli | Calendario in salita, si parte con la Juve Stabia

Il Monopoli avrà un avvio di campionato in salita. La prima avversaria degli uomini di Beppe Scienza sarà la temibile Juve Stabia.

