Monopoli Calcio | Ufficiale l’ingaggio di Santoro

Il Monopoli ha acquistato il diritto alle prestazioni di Domenico Santoro. Attaccante, classe 1995, ex tesserato del Gravina. ha sottoscritto un contratto che lo leghera' la Monopoli fino al giugno 2022

