Monopoli | Ancora nessuna vittoria casalinga

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Monopoli | Ancora nessuna vittoria casalinga

Condividi

Il Monopoli continua a non vincere al Veneziani. Un tabu' che in questa stagione non si riesce a sfatare. Anche gli attaccanti non segnano come dovrebbero.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento