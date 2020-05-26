Molinari | “Sono quello che sono grazie al Taranto”

Hernan Molinari ha lasciato il calcio, ma ha lasciato anche metà cuore a Taranto, tanto che al nostro Enrico losito ha confidato che è diventato quello che è grazie al club rossoblù.

