Molfetta Calcio | Salvatore D’Alesio ‘spero riprendano i campionati’

SALVATORE D’ALESIO PATRON DEL MOLFETTA CALCIO CAPOLISTA DEL CAMPIONATO DI ECCELLENZA PUGLIESE HA RISPOSTO ALLE NOSTRE DOMANDE. LA SUA SPERANZA E’ CHE SI EVITI LO SPETTRO DELL’ANNULLAMENTO DEL CAMPIONATO

