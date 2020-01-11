Mola di Bari: femminicidio Bruna Bovino, nuovo processo

Punto e a capo sul caso Bruna Bovino. L'estetista italo brasiliana Bruna fu uccisa nel 2013. Il suo ex amante condannato in primo grado di giudizio e assolto in secondo grado sarà sottoposto a un nuovo processo d'appello

