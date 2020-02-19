Modugno | Laddove c’era una cementeria sorgerà un parco

  Modugno | Laddove c'era una cementeria sorgerà un parco

La ex cementeria di Modugno sarà trasformata in parco naturalistico e fotovoltaico. Siglata l’intesa tra l’Amministrazione comunale e la Italgen

