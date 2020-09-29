Migranti | Bloccato veliero in Salento, arrestati 2 skipper

  • Migranti | Bloccato veliero in Salento, arrestati 2 skipper

63 pakistani, tutti maschi, tra cui anche 19 minorenni, sono stati soccorsi al largo di santa Maria di Leuca, in Salento. Arrestati i due scafisti

