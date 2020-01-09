Miccoli: condanna a 3 anni e 6 mesi per estorsione

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Miccoli: condanna a 3 anni e 6 mesi per estorsione

Condividi

Anche nel secondo grado di giudizio brutte notizie per l'ex bomber del Palermo, Fabrizio Miccoli è accusato di "estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso"

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento