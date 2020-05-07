Mascherine | Gli effetti collaterali dei prezzi calmierati

E'caccia alle mascherine perchè a prezzi calmierati sono andate a ruba ma proprio a causa del prezzo politico i farmacisti hanno difficoltà a rifornirsi

