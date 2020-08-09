Martina Franca | Risate assicurate con il Festival del Cabaret

Parata di stelle della stand up comedy all'italiana per il festival del cabaret di Martina Franca che torna anche quest'anno con nomi che vanno da Dario Cassini a Riccardo Rossi e Massimo Bagnato

