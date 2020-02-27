Maltempo | Traghetti bloccati nel porto di Bari

  • Maltempo | Traghetti bloccati nel porto di Bari

Puglia funestata dal maltempo e dal forte vento di tramontana. Questa mattina due traghetti sono rimasti bloccati al porto di Bari per le forti raffiche che hanno provocato anche qualche danno in città.

