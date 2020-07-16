M5S | Un prestito per frequentare le Università pugliesi

Per evitare o quantomeno contenere la fuga di cervelli, il Movimento 5 Stelle chiede alla Giunta regionale la creazione di un fondo per i prestiti universitari.

