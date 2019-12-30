Lutto nel calcio, il Casarano piange la morte del talento Santagata

  • Lutto nel calcio, il Casarano piange la morte del talento Santagata

Giornata tristissima per il calcio pugliese. E' morto a soli 18 anni il talento del Casarano Lello Santagata. Un male incurabile lo ha strappato alla vita.

