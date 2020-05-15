Lnd Puglia | Tisci: “Dal 25 maggio riunioni per spiegare i verdetti”

  Lnd Puglia | Tisci: "Dal 25 maggio riunioni per spiegare i verdetti"

Il presidente della Lnd Puglia Vito Tisci ha annunciato ai nostri microfoni che dal 25 maggio partiranno le riunioni con i club per annunciare i verdetti.

