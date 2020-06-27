Leuca (Le) | Tavolini a ridosso della Chiesa, è lite

Leuca (Le) | Tavolini a ridosso della Chiesa, è lite

Pedana e tavolini si o no a ridosso della Chiesa? A Leuca è lite tra ristoratore, Comune e parroco. A decidere sarà la soprintendenza archeologica ai beni culturali.

