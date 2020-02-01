Legabasket | stasera alle 20.30 Brindisi – Milano

  • Home
  • Basket
  • Legabasket | stasera alle 20.30 Brindisi – Milano

Condividi

Per questa sera il "Palapentassuglia" sarà gremito in ogni ordine di posto. A Brindisi arriva Milano. Il vero e prorpio big match di questa giornata di Legabasket

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento