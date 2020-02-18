Legabasket | la clip della Final Eight di Coppa Italia

La Final Eight di Coppa Italia ha sorriso a Venezia. Finale stregata per l'Happy Casa Brindisi che esce comunque tra gli applausi. Questa la clip della serata.

