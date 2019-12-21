Legabasket, Happy Casa a Bologna con Dominique Sutton

L'Happy Casa Brindisi dopo la sconfitta contro Bonn è pronta a riprendere la marcia in campionato. Affronterà in trasferta Bologna con Sutton.

