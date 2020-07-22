Lecce, cresce l’attesa per la sfilata di Dior: i dettagli

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Lecce, cresce l’attesa per la sfilata di Dior: i dettagli

Condividi

Cresce l'attesa per la sfilata di Dior. Un evento magico per una Lecce pronta a brillare davanti al mondo intero. I dettagli con Giuseppe Andriani.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento