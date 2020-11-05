Lavoro | Metalmeccanici, un anno per il rinnovo del contratto

  • Home
  • Lavoro
  • Lavoro | Metalmeccanici, un anno per il rinnovo del contratto

Condividi

Scioperano i metalmeccanici della Puglia con una manifestazione sotto la sede di Confindustria a Bari. Il motivo: il rinnovo del contratto di lavoro

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento