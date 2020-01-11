Il Wojtyla di Bari apre la sua prima vip lounge

  • Il Wojtyla di Bari apre la sua prima vip lounge

Inaugurazione all’aeroporto Karol Wojtyla della nuova Vip Lounge. Madrina d’eccezione la guru della moda, la barese Anna Dello Russo

