Il Monopoli cerca riscatto contro i campani della Paganese

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Il Monopoli cerca riscatto contro i campani della Paganese

Condividi

Il Monopoli proverà domenica ad invertire la rotta contro la Paganese. I biancoverdi infatti hanno sempre perso quest'anno contro le campane.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento