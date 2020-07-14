Gallo | “Una partita a mio avviso non pulita”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Gallo | “Una partita a mio avviso non pulita”

Condividi

Altri stati d’animo in casa umbra. In particolare il tecnico Gallo ha criticato non poco la conduzione arbitrale. Forti le parole che usa nel post partita

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento