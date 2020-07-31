Gallipoli, reflui in mare: Capitaneria invita il Comune ai lavori

Gallipoli, reflui in mare già dallo scorso giugno. La Capitaneria di Porto invita il Comune ad effettuare urgentemente lavori.

