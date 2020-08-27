Gallipoli, contenzioso tra società: annullato il Concorso Miss Mondo Italia

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Gallipoli, contenzioso tra società: annullato il Concorso Miss Mondo Italia

Condividi

Annullato il concorso Miss Mondo Italia a Gallipoli a causa di un contenzioso tra le due società organizzatrici.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento