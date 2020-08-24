Galatone scontro con un’auto, perde la vita motociclista 25enne

Galatone scontro con un’auto, perde la vita motociclista 25enne

Incidente mortale sulla 101, all'altezza di Galatone. Un motociclista 25enne ha perso la vita nello scontro con un'auto.

