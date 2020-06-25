Fsp a Emiliano |”Indagine epidemiologica a poliziotti”

Il sindacato di Polizia Fsp chiede al governatore Emiliano una indagine epidemiologica anche per i poliziotti che sono stati impegnati nell'emergenza Covid 19

