Freddo e maltempo, neve nel foggiano e sulla Murgia

  Freddo e maltempo, neve nel foggiano e sulla Murgia

Maltempo, neve abbondante solo sui monti Dauni nel foggiano ma il freddo si fa sentire in tutta la regione. Allerta gialla per i venti di burrasca fino alla giornata di lunedì

