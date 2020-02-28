Foggia | primato: un occhio al Bitonto, l’altro al Cerignola

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Foggia | primato: un occhio al Bitonto, l’altro al Cerignola

Condividi

Serie D, dopo gli ultimi risultati, in chiave primato, il Foggia deve pensare anche al Cerignola, in questo momento la squadra più in forma tra le big.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento