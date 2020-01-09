Foggia, mannaia del giudice sportivo: il Club farà ricorso

Mano pesante del Giudice Sportivo. Dopo il derby col Fasano si e' decico per lo stop di 4 turni per l'attaccante Tedesco e una gara a porte chiuse. Il club fara' ricorso

