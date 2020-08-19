Foggia | Maiuri conferma i contatti e gradirebbe la panchina

E’ ATTESO PER IL FINE SETTIMANA IL NOME DEL NUOVO ALLENATORE DEL FOGGIA. ENZO MAIURI E’ UN PROFILE CHE PIACE ALLA SOCIETA’ E LUI HA CONFERMATO AD ATTILIO SCARANO DI ESSERE STATO CONTATTATO DAL CLUB ROSSONERO.

