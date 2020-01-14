Foggia | Il club rossonero per l’attacco pensa ad El Ouazni

Il Foggia dopo 2 pareggi consecutivi ha bisogno di rinforzare l'attacco e così sta pensando al bomber proveniente dalla Cavese El Ouazni

