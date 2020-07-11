Foggia | Follieri e’ pronto ed ora attende la Pintus

  Foggia | Follieri e' pronto ed ora attende la Pintus

Restiamo in serie D, parliamo del Foggia, sara’ un altro fine settimana di attesa per l’ imprenditore Follieri, che dopo aver incontrato il sindaco Landella attende imput dalla socia Maria Assunta Pintus.

