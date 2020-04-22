Foggia | Felleca resterà al timone del Club sia in C che in D

  Foggia | Felleca resterà al timone del Club sia in C che in D

Restiamo in serie D. Anche se il futuro e' ancora incerto, la certezza per i tifosi del Foggia si chiama Roberto Felleca che restera' in sella al club sia in serie C che in D

