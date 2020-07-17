Foggia | Felleca incontra Follieri, la Pintus incontra Masi

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Foggia | Felleca incontra Follieri, la Pintus incontra Masi

Condividi

Mentre Felleca continua i suoi incontri con Follieri, la Pintus ha incontrato Masi per cercare di riuescire a ricapitalizzare entro il 20 luglio.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento