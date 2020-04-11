Foggia | Cittadino: “Che emozione la prima allo Zaccheria”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Foggia | Cittadino: “Che emozione la prima allo Zaccheria”

Condividi

Il centrocampista del Foggia Andrea Cittadino invece passera’ la Pasqua in famiglia anche se lo Zaccheria gli manca molto, soprattutto le emozioni del pubblico foggiano.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento