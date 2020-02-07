Foggia | chi è pronto e chi no per il derby dello “Iacovone”

A poche ore dal derby dello Iacovone il Foggia prosegue la preparazione consapevole dell'importanza della sfida. C'e' chi è pronto e chi no per l'incontro.

