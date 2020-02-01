Foggia | C’è il decreto: abbattuti container via San Severo

  Foggia | C'è il decreto: abbattuti container via San Severo

Decreto firmato dal Governatore, Michele Emiliano, dopo il blitz degli scorsi giorni delle forze dell'Ordine. Alloggi alle famiglie, Arca e Comune in prima linea.

