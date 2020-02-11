Foggia calcio | vittoria sì, ma scappa sempre il rosso

Condividi

Il Foggia ha centrato una vittoria importantissima a Taranto, ma macchiata da un altro cartellino rosso, ormai marchio di fabbrica dei rossoneri.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento