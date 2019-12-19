Foggia calcio, diversi assenti per la sfida contro il Gladiator

  Foggia calcio, diversi assenti per la sfida contro il Gladiator

Sarà emergenza in difesa per il Foggia contro il Gladiator. Non ci saranno per squalifica Viscomi, Salvi e Di Masi mentre Anelli e Carboni sono in forte dubbio. Attilio Scarano

