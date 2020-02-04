Fidelis Andria | si è dimesso il presidente Aldo Roselli

  • Fidelis Andria | si è dimesso il presidente Aldo Roselli

Continua il momento "no" della Fidelis Andria nonostante la stoica vittoria sul Francavilla in Sinni. Il presidente Aldo Roselli dopo il cds ha deciso di rassegnare le dimissioni.

