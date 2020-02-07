Fidelis Andria | Roselli ritira le dimissioni e resta presidente

Condividi

Torna un pò di sereno in casa Fidelis a pochi giorni dal derby del Fanuzzi contro il Brindisi. Il presidente Aldo Roselli ha ritirato le dimissioni presentate lunedì scorso.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento