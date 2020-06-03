Feste Patronali, prove tecniche di svolgimento

Simulata a Corigliano d'Otranto una festa patronale nel rispetto delle norme di sicurezza con l'obiettivo di far comprendere tecnicamente che la ripartenza è possibile.

