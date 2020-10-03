Felleca: “Siamo attivi sul Mercato, Fella è un desiderio”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Felleca: “Siamo attivi sul Mercato, Fella è un desiderio”

Condividi

Il Foggia non esordirà in campionato e pensa al calciomercato. Fella resta tra le priorità del patron Roberto Felleca.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento