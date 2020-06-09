Fase 3 | Riapertura cinema, c’è chi resta in attesa

Il prossimo 15 giugno riaprono i cinema in tutta italia ma le regole del distanziamento sociale non convincono i gestori baresi che hanno deciso di non alzare le serrande

